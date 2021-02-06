Local female official congratulates Super Bowl referee Sarah Thomas on making history

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– During Sunday’s Super Bowl official Sarah Thomas will make history by becoming the first female to officiate the game. This historic news has sports fans and officials across the country talking.

News 13 spoke with Panhandle basketball official Melaney Rosier who said it’s amazing that Thomas has hit this career milestone.

“It’s great to see us not just officiate women, we can also do men as well, we’re just as good as men, put in the hard work we should be rewarded for it,” Rosier said.

With Thomas showing other females in her profession what’s possible, Rosier said she hopes to one day officiate the Women’s NCAA Tournament.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

NBA Stats

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm