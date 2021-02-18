Local female high school wrestlers looking to make an impact at state meet

WEWAHITCHKA, Fla. (WMBB) – There wasn’t just boys wrestling on the mats at Wewahitchka High School for the Class 1A District 1 meet, but also a few area girls who decided to throw themselves into the mix.

“This prepares me to go wrestle girls because most of the girls down there have all girls teams and wrestle each other already,” Arnold wrestler Henlee Haynes said.

The district meet was just the start of weekend long competition for area female wrestlers as several will weigh-in at the state meet on Friday morning.

A competition that all these female wrestlers are looking forward to.

“Girls state is an entirely different atmosphere completely, the girls are more fun like our warm ups for state last year we did the cupid shuffle,” Wewahitchka wrestler Kaylee Easter said.

Some wrestlers like Haynes, who’s the defending 184 champion, are going to state for a second year in a row.

“I’m excited, I’m nervous, all the emotions I guess, especially going the day after districts I’ll be a little sore but it will be good,” Haynes said.

However, there are several area athletes who are new to the sport that will chase a title of their own as well.

“I really didn’t expect to get this far because it’s my first year but I put a lot of hard work and effort in to it and the more you put hard effort and work into it, it just takes you places,” Bay wrestler Alejandra Cordova said.

The new faces to the mat are showing how quickly the sport is growing as this year there are more than twice as many girls representing the Panhandle at the state meet.

“I felt better about the sport itself and finally that girls are realizing that its not just a guy thing,” Easter said

Arnold’s Valerie Solorio proving that point as she won the district championship for the 106 weight class, the first girl wrestler to win first place against boy wrestlers in the district.