PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A local karate instructor was inducted into the prestigious USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame eight months ago and now his son has been selected for the honor as well.

Jimmy Croley is the owner and operator of World Yoshukai Karate in Lynn Haven, Florida, and he is the Chief Karate Instructor of Bay County.

He’s been studying, perfecting, and teaching the art of karate for 50 years this month and was inducted for all of his accomplishments in October 2021.

His son, Jeremy Croley, was inducted on June 11, 2022, and the honor is even more special, as Jeremy has a learning disability, and is now officially the first person with a learning disability to be inducted into the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Crowley said he was having a conversation with the USA Martial Arts Hall of Fame ceremony host when they came to the realization it had never been done before.

“He said, you know for now I think I’ll have that every year,” Croley said. “I’ve never really realized it. He said let’s start it this year and I said what do you mean. He said we’re going to induct your son this year into the USA hall of fame. A lot of your disabled kids because they’ve been put back so much and not being able to strive for something, when you give them an opportunity, they’ll work harder for it and I see that and you know it just kinda touches you a little bit you know.”

Jimmy Croley went on to say that his son, Jeremy, is living proof that you can accomplish whatever you set your mind to, no matter your circumstances.