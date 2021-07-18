Local duo wins Panama Jack beach volleyball tournament for second consecutive year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Two Arnold alums from Panama City Beach defended their home sand on Sunday, winning the Panama Jack Summer Slam AVP tournament in back to back years.

Ethan Elkins and Eden Hawes both graduated from Arnold high school, and also, have a pretty solid volleyball resume.

Elkins often plays in high level grass roots tournaments, and has even played and coached with four-time Olympian Phil Dalhausser.

Hawes is heading into her fifth season with the Georgia State beach volleyball team, where she plays in the No. 1 slot as the Panthers top defender.

The two former Marlins have won the past three AVP tournaments they have competed in.