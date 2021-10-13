Local divers compete in Bay County Championships

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Area springboard divers took to the pool at the Panama City Beach Aquatic Center on Wednesday night to compete in the 2021 Bay County Swimming and Diving Championships.

Mosley senior Alex Fulton took first place on the boys side with a total score of 380.1. In second place, Arnold’s Preston Tomasiewicz with 354.05 points.

On the girls side, Arnold sophomore Sydnie Caldwell came in first with a score of 389.45. She was followed by Arnold sophomore Connor Kilpatrick with 336.30 points.

Caldwell said taking first place was a big deal to her especially since she only began diving this year.

“It was sort of a surprise. I’ve been training in the back of my head for it. I’ve definitely, that’s what I wanted the outcome to be but sort of a surprise for sure,” Caldwell.

Caldwell said she looks up to the other first place winner and last year’s county champion, Fulton, and that it was cool to compete alongside him.

“I’m happy to have my teammates support on that. Diving is definitely a team sport, that’s what makes it so fun,” Fulton said.

Points accumulated from the event will be combined with the swimming results after Thursday’s championship to determine a county champion.