Local cross country teams win big at state

LAKELAND, Fla. (WMBB) — Emerald Coast Middle School boys’ and girls’ cross country teams competed in the Florida Youth Running Association (FLYRA) State Championships over the weekend, and came out on top.

The boys’ cross country team, made up of 6th through 8th graders, took the top spot with a 1st place finish as they competed against 233 athletes from 28 teams. The team has had many top finishes in the past, but this is the first time a boys’ cross country team has won the state title at ECMS.

Emerald Coast Middle School boys’ cross country team

The girls’ cross county team, also comprised of 6th through 8th graders, competed against 28 other teams with 232 girls running in the public school division, and ended their weekend with a 3rd place finish.

Emerald Coast Middle School girls’ cross country team

“I knew for most of the season that we had a very special group of student athletes – both girls’ and boys’– and that they were very capable of capturing a state title,” said head coach, Willie Parker. “They have worked incredibly hard all season and it paid off Saturday morning. I am very proud of their outstanding effort and the result.”