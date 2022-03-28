PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A couple of weeks ago, the Downtown Boxing Club in Panama City received a special guest, and in no time at all, he was welcomed as part of the family.

Professional boxer, Quincy LaVallais, came to the club to spend his last two weeks preparing for a major fight at Madison Square Garden on March 19, against one of the biggest up and coming stars, Xander Zayas.

LaVallis’ reason for being in Panama City was to train under his manager Felix Malespin, who is also a co-owner and lead trainer at Downtown Boxing.

Malespin has been his trainer since he first began fighting a decade ago, and said the fight in New York City is what they had always worked toward.

“We talked about this moment since he was just a kid,” Malespin said. “We always talked about it, we always dreamed about it. You know, we are going to go to the big stage, we will be there, I guarantee you, you put the work in and you will make it there, you will be loved there, we’ll make it there.”

LaVallais is a New Orleans native, and still lives in Louisianna, but leading up to the fight he wanted to make sure he was with his trainer in Panama City.

“When I first came, I was kind of scared to come, I was like there are new people they aren’t going to embrace me like everybody else does, but when I came they treated me like family and they treated me like I had been here my whole life, and everyone has been behind me ever since I came down here.”

The community support at the Downtown Boxing Club and from the people in Panama City was like nothing the young fighter had seen before.

On the night of the big fight that was broadcast on ESPN, there were watch parties held all over Bay County.

“I still get goosebumps watching those videos from the watch parties and all the people telling me they watched the fight from down here and all the people that walk up to me now and tell me congratulations on the fight,” LaVallais said.

LaVallais’ match with Zayas ended in an eight-round decision in favor of the undefeated fighter from Puerto Rico who many consider the next superstar in the sport.

Now with a 12-3-1 record as a pro, Malespin said LaVallais has proven he can hang with and beat the very best.

“I mean, it’s going to happen again,” Malespin. “This is a fight that even though Quincy lost at the decision, this fight of course is going to put him on the map, it was a very courageous effort.”

While his time was brief in Panama City, it wasn’t his last. LaVallais said he plans on moving to Bay County soon.

“Y’all should get to know me more,” LaVallais said. “In the future, I’ll be moving down here, so I’ll be a local down here in the future so get to know me now before I get all the way up there, then I’ll be a superstar.”