PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the second time, Quincy Lavallais, or ‘Chico’ as he is nicknamed is going to New York to compete at Madison Square Garden.

Lavallais’ match with Xander Zayas during his first time competing at The Garden unfortunately ended in an 8-round decision in favor of the undefeated fighter from Puerto Rico.

Lavallais said he didn’t have as much strength training the first time and has been preparing specifically for this competition.

He’s been working on destroying more punches, moving his head more, and establishing the pace of the fight.

Lavallais said having support from Panama City means everything to him.

“Oh, it means a lot just knowing that I got the city on my back and even though I haven’t been here that long, how many people support me here,” Lavallais said. “They treat me like I’ve been here for my whole life. It means a lot to have Panama on me and everybody rooting for me from Panama, so it says a lot that these people don’t even know me, and they are coming out and supporting me. Having watch parties and everybody encouraging me and they want me to win, so they treat me like I’m from here, so pretty much. I’m from Panama.”

The competition is set for Saturday, October 29th.