PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WMBB) – Several local weightlifters had podium performances, including three gold medalists at the FHSAA 1A Girl’s Weightlifting State Championships on Saturday.

State Champions:

129 – Altha’s Braeden Smith (350 total)

199 – Bay’s Katerin Zacarias (360 total)

169 Snatch – Freeport’s Sydney Free (130)

Bench and Clean and Jerk Medalists:

101 – 6th: Bozeman’s Gracie Richmond (235 total)

110 – 2nd: Blountstown’s Layla Goins (295 total), 3rd: Altha’s Katie Layfield (260 total)

119 – 3rd: Altha’s Paige Stone (280 total)

129 – 1st: Altha’s Braeden Smith (350 total), 5th: Wewahitchka’s Kaylee Easter (295 total)

139 – 5th: Bozman’s Darci Wicker (295 total)

154 – 4th: Marianna’s Kayla Maddox (340 total)

169 – 2nd: Bay’s Kahlan Gant (350 total), 3rd: Freeport’s Sydni Free (325 total)

199 – 1st: Bay’s Katerin Zacarias (360 total), 4th: Altha’s Gracie Marshall (325 total)

UNL – 3rd: Marianna’s Kelis Garrett (385 total)

Snatch Medalists:

101 – 3rd: Bozeman’s Gracie Richmond (85)

119 – 3rd: Chipley’s Ansleigh Steele (100)

129: – 4th: Bozeman’s Lauren Breen (105)

139 – 5th: Wewahitchka’s Katelyn Kemp (115)

154 – 2nd: Marianna’s Kayla Maddox (125), 4th: North Bay Haven’s Brittany Elizando (115), 6th: North Bay Haven’s Cali Fitzgerald (110)

169 – 1st: Freeport’s Sydni Free (130), 2nd: Bay’s Kahlan Gant (125)

UNL – 2nd: Marianna’s Kelis Garrett (130)