VILLAGES, Fla. (WMBB) – Four local players and two local coaches represented the North Team at the 68th annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star game on Wednesday afternoon.

Local players on the North Team:

  • Mosley senior punter, Cole Mclean.
  • Rutherford senior defensive tackle, Cedric Andrews.
  • Walton senior defensive tackle, Juwaun Campbell.
  • South Walton senior wide receiver, Jaden Robinson.

Mosley Head Football Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and South Walton Head Football Coach Phil Tisa served as assistants for the North.