VILLAGES, Fla. (WMBB) – Four local players and two local coaches represented the North Team at the 68th annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star game on Wednesday afternoon.

Local players on the North Team:

Mosley senior punter, Cole Mclean.

Rutherford senior defensive tackle, Cedric Andrews.

Walton senior defensive tackle, Juwaun Campbell.

South Walton senior wide receiver, Jaden Robinson.

Mosley Head Football Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and South Walton Head Football Coach Phil Tisa served as assistants for the North.