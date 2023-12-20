VILLAGES, Fla. (WMBB) – Four local players and two local coaches represented the North Team at the 68th annual Florida Athletic Coaches Association All-Star game on Wednesday afternoon.
Local players on the North Team:
- Mosley senior punter, Cole Mclean.
- Rutherford senior defensive tackle, Cedric Andrews.
- Walton senior defensive tackle, Juwaun Campbell.
- South Walton senior wide receiver, Jaden Robinson.
Mosley Head Football Coach Tommy Joe Whiddon and South Walton Head Football Coach Phil Tisa served as assistants for the North.