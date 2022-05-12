GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Several athletes from four local high schools won or placed in their event at the Class 2A Track and Field State Championships on Thursday.

Rutherford’s Shakirah Edwards took first place in the girls high jump with a 1.67m leap.

South Walton’s Jocelyn Eby took first place in the girls pole vault with a 3.30m vault.

South Walton’s Josiah Kirspey took first place in the boys 800m run with a 154:95 time.

South Walton’s Dailyn Jones took second place in the girls discus with a 37.23m throw.

The South Walton girls 4x800m relay team took fourth and the North Bay Haven girls took sixth.

South Walton’s Lawson Kilpatrick took fifth, Van Carter took seventh and Bode Tibbs took eighth in the boys pole vault.

South Walton’s Reece Knowlton took 6th in the girls 1600m race and seventh in the girls 800m.

South Walton’s girls 4x400m relay team took seventh place.

Bay’s Naheah Smith took seventh in girls shot put.

South Walton’s Kaelon Garrity took seventh and Bay’s Carson Forehand took eighth in the boys javelin.

Bay’s Josiah Dunlap took eighth in the boys 110 hurdles.