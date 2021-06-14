Local anglers compete in first-ever SizeMatters Trail fishing tournament in Blountstown

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A total of 55 anglers went head to head on Saturday night in the first-ever SizeMatters Trail fishing tournament in Blountstown.

The big winners were the father and son duo of Ronnie Dixon and Ronnie Dixon Sr. They took first overall with a total of 139.61 pounds.

They also won the big fish award with one weighing 61.77 pounds.

In second place was Seth Alday, who weighed in at 81.74 overall and won the big flatehead catch award that was 35.34 pounds.

Then team Champion and Keel came in third with an overall weight of 76.86 pounds.

For information on how to get involved with future events, check out the SizeMatters Trail Facebook page.