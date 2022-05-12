GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – Six athletes from three local high schools won or placed in their event at the Class 1A Track and Field State Championship meet on Wednesday.

Port St. Joe’s Darian Mills took first place in the boys 110m hurdles for the second consecutive year and he took first place in the 300m hurdles.

Port St. Joe’s Damari Johnson took second in the girls triple jump with an 11.47m leap.

Blountstown’s Artravious Jones took fourth in the boys discus with a 44.81m throw.

Port St. Joe’s Lily Wokenfuss took fourth in the girls pole vault with a 3.30m vault.

Port St. Joe’s DJ Oliver took fourth in the boys’ shot put with a 14.61m throw.

Paxton’s Lillian Kemp took sixth in the girls shot put with a 10.51m throw.