Local 15-year-old wins Outlaw Stock race at Five Flags Speedway

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – 15-year-old Jake Finch placed first in the Outlaw Stock race at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola on Friday night.

This was the first win for the Lynn Haven resident in that racing class. He was able to lead all 35 laps in it too.

“Worked real hard for it and it felt good,” Finch said. “It felt good for my dad I know he was proud so that was a good time.”

Finch has racing in his blood. His dad, James Finch, owned the NASCAR team Phoenix Racing, which had a win in the Cup Series, the 2009 Aaron’s 499.

“I kinda always wanted to try and win those for my dad,” Finch said. “He never won the Daytona 500 so that’s my goal right there is to get him that. You know in elementary school they make you fill out who’s your hero, he was always my idol so I kinda grew up trying to be like him.”

However, Finch’s idol behind the wheel is Chase Elliott and he got to see him on Friday night.

“Chase was at the track and he came up to me after the win. That was really cool, he came up to me and told me congratulations and all that,” Finch said.

Finch’s goal is to get to the top level of NASCAR driving, but to get there he has to finish out this year strong.

“[I want to] win the snowball in our class which is the biggest race in the nation in that class. We didn’t do too good in that race last year, but we’ll come back this year strong,” Finch said.

The Snowball Derby will be at the Five Flags Speedway on Dec. 2.