LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – In the summer of 2020, Mosley soccer player, Ellen Heilman, was blindsided by an injury she never could have imagined.

“It just kind of happened out of the blue,” Heilman said. “I work at Shipwreck (Water Park), and I was treading water at the time and my leg started to lock up.”

From that moment, Heilman didn’t know it yet, but she would be in a race to potentially save her life.

She lost all feeling in her right leg, was transported to the ER, and from there had to be life-flighted to Pensacola to receive emergency surgery for a severe blood clot in a major artery.

“Once I visited my surgeon afterward,” Heilman said. “He told me that I almost lost my leg and quite possibly my life if I didn’t get into him soon enough, so I cut the deadline pretty short.”

Following her first surgery, more drama ensued. Heilman suffered the rare Compartment Syndrome and was forced to receive two more emergency surgeries.

Both left massive incisions down the side of her leg that would have to be open for two weeks before being closed in her fourth and final surgery.

“I was really worried about, even just to walk again, to do simple things by myself,” Heilman said. “And it makes you kind of think about if you were to lose your leg or your arm of something then your life would be completely changed.

“It’s a lot to take in and I got really lucky and got to keep it, but it makes you think about it and appreciate everything that you have.”

Fast forward a year and a half, Heilman has done the impossible, and then some.

Not only is she back on the soccer field with her teammates for her senior season, she even signed a scholarship to play soccer at Anderson College.

“I feel as if she’s already won,” Mosley soccer coach Rick Sylvester said. “We got the district championship the other day, hopefully, we’ll continue on, we won our first playoff game, a regional game, but in my mind, she’s got a bigger victory than most athletes will ever have.”

Looking back, Heilman has always loved the game over soccer, but if not for August 7, 2020, she said her dream to play at the collegiate level may have never come to fruition.

“It pushed me a lot,” Heilman said. “And I think I could have been like a decent goalie, and now because of my injury I worked extra hard and I think that’s another reason why I’m here where I am today.”

The Mosley girls soccer team will face Stanton in the Regional Semifinals at Tommy Oliver Stadium on Friday, February 11.