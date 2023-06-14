BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — Liberty County Head Volleyball and Softball Coach, Jennifer Sewell won two state championships in the 2022-2023 school year for her third state title.

Sewell is a Liberty County alum and returned as an assistant coach for the volleyball and softball team in 2005.

“That’s one thing I could say about Liberty County sports, these girls, whatever sport they’re playing, they want to be good at it,” Sewell said. “They want to win. They just don’t want to go out there and just play.”

Prior to this year, the softball team held the only state title between the two sports, when the Lady Bulldogs won in 2013.

“It’s great to bring something back to Liberty County and have something for Liberty County to be proud of and I’m proud to be a part of that,” Sewell said.

In the fall, the volleyball team dominated, rolling on a 28-2 record, beating Baker in three straight sets to win the state title. In the spring, the softball team won state as well, giving Sewell her third state championship as a Bulldog coach.

“It’s surreal,” Sewell said. “I still sit there and think about it, wow it really happened. I’m very blessed, like I say, all the time to be their coach in volleyball and softball.”

The softball team will receive their state championship rings during halftime of one of the Bulldogs’ football games in the fall.