BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – Liberty County senior outside hitter, Caleigh Peddie is leading Class 1A in kills this season, averaging nearly five per set.

Peddie helped lead the Bulldogs to a state title last year and they’ll need her offensive power to try and pull off a repeat.

The senior is averaging 4.8 KPS and is currently inside the top 10 in kills for all high school volleyball classifications in Florida.

Liberty County is 17-5 and will soon compete in the most competitive Class 1A district tournament in the state with hopes of upsetting the state’s top-ranked Blountstown.