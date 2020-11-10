Liberty County’s Jordan Jerkins signs to play baseball with Chipola College

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB)– Jordan Jenkins signed to play baseball at Chipola College on Monday. The Liberty County High School baseball player said he can’t describe how excited he is.

“I’m just ready to contribute and ready to get out on the field,” Jerkins said.

Liberty County head baseball coach Bryan Normand said Jerkins is a great leader for his team and is deserving of playing at the college level.

“It shows the other players on the team what he’s capable of doing, and what you can reach if you really put yourself to it because he has really worked for everything he’s gotten,” Normand said.

Jerkins said he had no doubt in his mind that he wanted to play for the national championship team after spending time with the Indians.

“Seeing them play and watching some practices and games and how they play and the intensity and the friendship and bond between the coaches and the players it just really wants me to play with them,” Jerkins said.

The current Bulldog will be a catcher in Marianna.

“Besides him being a great baseball player, he’s a great person, you really recruit good people guys, that wanna get better academically on the field and everything else he’s good for the team,” Chipola assistant baseball coach Ryan Fineman said.

Jerkins will have to sit out his senior season at Liberty County because of a torn ACL. However, he said Chipola head coach Jeff Johnson isn’t concerned about the injury which gives him confidence.

“I’ll just get better physical therapy after surgery, get better and stronger and go play some baseball,” Jerkins said.

He hopes to either be drafter or go to a four year university after Chipola. Jerkins wants to study medicine and get into the medical field.