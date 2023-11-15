BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — Liberty County senior Aubrie Arnold made history for her school, becoming the first female athlete to sign to play at the division one level.

Arnold signed her letter of intent to play volleyball at Presbyterian College in South Carolina.

As a junior, Arnold and the Bulldogs won the program’s first-ever state title.

“She helped put Liberty County volleyball on the map and helped be a part of Liberty County history,” Liberty County volleyball head coach Jennifer Sewell said.

Arnold was a force on the court in her senior season, where she led the state of Florida is digs with 750.

“I don’t like to brag about myself too much, but is a great accomplishment,” Arnold said. “I know I have to work harder to go off and play in college, but I’m still very proud of myself.”

In her four years on varsity, she notched 1,881 digs and hit the 1,000 mark as a junior.

“She did what she needed to do to be able to play every game and be there for their team,” Sewell said. “They say dynamite comes in little packages and I believe that.”

Her time on the court as a Bulldogs has come to an end, but her volleyball career is not done. Playing volleyball in college has been a dream for Arnold since she was a little girl.

“Such a dream come true,” Arnold said. “Younger me would never have thought that this day would finally come.”

Arnold finishes her Liberty County career with two district titles, two region titles that sent her team to the final four, and a state championship.