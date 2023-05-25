BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County softball team won a Class 1A State Championship on Wednesday, six months after winning a state title in volleyball.

It’s been a decade since the Liberty County softball team won its first state championship in 2013.

Senior catcher Sister Arnold said the feeling of winning state was so overwhelming it took a few minutes to truly kick in.

“When it first happened, I don’t think it really hit me,” Arnold said. “Like, ‘Oh, we just won!’ Because I was standing there just looking at everybody and they were all crying. And then I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I should be crying right now because this is it, we just won State!'”

Four Bulldog athletes competed on both the softball and volleyball state championship teams; junior Caleigh Peddie, junior Gabrie Flowers, freshman Cha’miya Williams and graduating senior Ella Davis.

Junior pitcher Lauren Grantham, who closed the state title game in the circle, said the female athletes at Liberty County are a very talented group.

We have a bunch of talented girls,” Grantham said. “Most of us have all played both sports together since we were really little. I’m glad that we could grow up together and just keep winning.”

Also finishing the school year with two state championships is coach Jennifer Sewell, who leads both the softball and volleyball team.

Sewell also coached the 2013 state championship softball team and said that with all three rings, the players deserve the credit.

“It makes it all worth it as a coach because all of the hard work that they put in,” Sewell said. “You know, I’m very blessed to be their coach, and all the hard work that they do, they make me look good. So I appreciate them.”

A Florida Class 1A softball and volleyball state title in the same school year has not been accomplished since Lafayette in 2011-2012.

Both the volleyball and softball teams at Liberty County will return much of their production next season.

The Bulldogs may or may not repeat next year, but Coach Sewell said that there is one thing that is a certainty.

“Girls sports, that’s where it’s at in Liberty County,” Sewell said.

Four of the five Liberty County graduating seniors on the softball team will be playing college softball next season.