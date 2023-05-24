CLERMONT, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County softball team pulled out a 7-4 victory over Branford in the Class 1A State Final Wednesday morning.

The state final began on Tuesday afternoon and was postponed in the top of the fifth inning until Wednesday morning with the score tied at 4-4 due to inclement weather.

The Bulldogs started the top of the fifth inning with two runners on and no outs on the board. With two down, sophomore Chesnee Hires blasted a three-run homer to take a 7-4 lead.

Junior pitcher, Lauren Grantham dominated the last three innings for Liberty County allowing no runs.

The Bulldogs improved to 21-8 and finish the 2023 season as Class 1A State Champions. This is Liberty County’s second state championship, the first coming in 2013.