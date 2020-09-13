Liberty County volleyball wins home opener in school’s new gym

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB)– The Liberty County High School volleyball team beat Wewahitchka 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. The win came in the team’s first game in their new home gym.

Players and their head coach Jennifer Sewell said they are enjoying every game they get to play this season.

“I think it’s amazing that we get to play, because for a moment there I didn’t think we were going to have a season and senior year is something that everybody looks forward to,” Liberty County volleyball player Delaynee Cobb said.

The team had a couple of players step up and fill in for players missing to help them get the win over the Lady Gators.

“We had two players go out on Friday, they were exposed to a kid that was positive, so we lost them for 14 days, so we’re just having to learn to go with the punches,” Sewell said.

Sewell is also the school’s softball coach, so she knows all too well what it’s like for athletes to miss out on finishing a season.

“We’re really trying to enjoy every game cause we don’t know which one could be their last,” Sewell said.

Volleyball games around the state have been modified this season. Liberty County’s gym is opened at 50 percent capacity. This season there are no coin tosses at the beginning so the visiting team automatically gets to serve first.

“You don’t go slap hands at the end, congratulate the team or anything like that,” Sewell said.

The Lady Bulldogs will play Sneads on Thursday and Saturday in a tri-match along with Bell.

“We love competition so we always want to play somebody that’s gonna make us better,” Sewell said.

The Lady Bulldogs are now 2-1 on the season and they feel optimistic about the rest of the year.

“The work is done in the gym and I think if we play to the best of our ability and we really focus and we really put the hard work in, I think we’ll have a good chance,” Liberty County volleyball player Evyn Peddie said.