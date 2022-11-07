BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County Volleyball team is heading to the State Championship for the first time in a decade.

“This team right here,” junior Caleigh Peddie said. “We don’t quit, we’re scrapping and we don’t give up.”

Last season, the Bulldogs suffered a heartbreaking ending losing to Blountstown in the Regionals Semifinals.

“Coming into this season,” junior Ciana Dillmore said. “We had no idea really what to expect, but we just knew that we were going to give it our all and we really impressed ourselves. So it just gave us that much more energy and determination to keeping pushing through.”

The Lady Bulldogs are 27-2 and undefeated at home this season. Head coach Jennifer Sewell credited some of the success to the fan base.

“It’s going to be an empty Liberty County come Thursday night, early Friday morning,” Sewell said. “People heading down there to Winter Haven. They’re all excited about the game just amazing to have that support.”

The Bulldogs will face Baker on Friday, November 11 at 11 a.m. in Winter Haven, Florida.