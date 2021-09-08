Liberty County volleyball aiming for deep run at state in competitive 1A

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The top-ranked Liberty County Bulldogs are looking to bounce back from their first loss of the season Tuesday night to Chipley.

The Bulldogs are 6-1 with the season still early, and sophomore outside hitter Caleigh Peddie said they have a very big goal in mind.

“We wanna go all the way,” Peddie said. “And the main thing is we want to go all the way and win state and we want to beat Blountstown and Sneads and especially our rivals.”

The team started by winning their first six games, including a three-set sweep over Blountstown, their biggest rival.

“This team is a young team,” Head Coach Jennifer Sewell said. “I kind of compare them to the 2018 Florida State team, they called them the cardiac kids. At times they give me hard attacks on some plays and you think a play is over with, and somehow they pull a trick out of there and make the play and get the ball over the net.”

Liberty County has already hit a bump in the road, as Tuesday night, two of their players were injured and lost to Chipley in five sets.

“It frustrates us to lose,” senior libero, Sydney Sewell said. “I know I don’t like losing, I know none of them out here like losing, so if anything it’s just going to motivate us to try even harder and come back even stronger, and definitely proves that the team we were last night is not us.”

Liberty County, Cottondale, Blountstown Sneads are all hanging inside or near the top 10 in 1A play this season, a classification in the Panhandle that’s extremely competitive.

“I think it’s so competitive because we all know each other and we all talk crap to each other and we all just want to beat each other,” Peddie said.

The Bulldogs believe they have what it takes to bounce back from their sole loss, and don’t plan on taking many more this season.

“I definitely think we’re capable of going all the way this year because of the attitudes that we have, we have such determined attitudes and all of us get along we all are like family to one another and I definitely think that helps because we just mesh so well together and we all have the same desires, and we all want to make it to the top,” Syndey Sewell said.

Liberty County will hit the road to take on North Florida Christian Tuesday night.