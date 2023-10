BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County volleyball team came from behind to defeat No. 1 Blountstown in a five-set thriller Thursday night, clinching the Class 1A District 3 title.

With the win, the reigning state champs earned their second consecutive district title.

The Bulldogs improved to 19-6 and will await its seeding for the Class 1A Region Tournament.

The Tigers fell to 21-6 and will await seeding for the Regional Tournament.