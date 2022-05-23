BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County softball team was sent off from the high school Monday morning to the Class 1A State Final Four in Clermont.

The team was recognized prior to their departure in front of fellow students, friends, and family in the Bulldogs gymnasium.

Liberty County upset No. 2 Wewahitchka in the 1A Region Finals last week, setting up their semifinal match with No. 1 Jay this Tuesday.

The Bulldogs are a very young team, without a single senior on their roster, and Liberty County junior catcher Sister Arnold said they have a very bright future.

“Next year we should be really good,” Arnold said. “We have a bunch of good eighth-graders coming up that are going to really help our team out, and then even after I leave, we’re going to have more people coming up that will be good, so we should be competitive the next few years.”

The Bulldogs are chasing their first state title since 2013 and Liberty County sophomore Caleigh Peddie said they could make several trips to Clermont in the upcoming years.

“We don’t have as much pressure on us as all the other teams do,” Peddie said. “Because we’re a young team, and the 2013 team, we’re a lot like them.”

The Bulldogs will play No. 1 Jay in the Class 1A State Semifinals in Clermont on Tuesday, May 24, at 12:00 p.m. EST, 11:00 a.m. CST.