BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County softball team made the deepest run in the area last season making it to the final four.

“It’s a fun group to coach,” Liberty County head softball coach Jennifer Sewell said. “They hate losing, I think just about as much as I do. I don’t care if were playing Rock-Paper-Scissors.”

Falling in the first round during last season’s trip to state, only motivated this year’s team.

“We didn’t realized we were as good as we were until we made it down there,” Liberty County senior Sister Arnold said. “And then we were like just kind of shell shocked because state is just a different environment.”

The Bulldogs have only fallen four times this season, all to teams in larger classifications.

“We’ve faced some adversity,” Sewell said. “We had a couple injuries that kids are having to overcome. We’re having to move kids around, but these kids are willing to work.”

Injuries have plagued the team early in the season, forcing coach Sewell to move her position players around the field.

On top of making it to the final four last season, Sewell led her volleyball team to state in the fall. Where they brought home a state title and four of those players are hoping to do it again in the spring.

“For me for my senior year, it meant a lot to win that state championship,” Liberty County senior Ella Davis said. “So I think just knowing how that feels, how good it feels, it definitely makes me work harder to get another ring.”

The Bulldogs picked up their fifth straight victory with a 7-5 win over Sneads on Thursday night.