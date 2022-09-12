BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – Through the first half of the 2022 regular season, the Liberty County volleyball team has emerged as the early favorites to come out of the Panhandle.

The Bulldogs entered the week ranked No. 3 in Florida Class 1A.

The team is 8-1 with their only loss coming in five sets to Class 3A Maclay.

Several of the Liberty County players are ranked first or in the top five of Class 1A in blocks, kills and service aces.

Liberty County Head Volleyball Coach Jennifer Sewell said that serving has been one of her team’s biggest improvements from the season prior.

“Last year towards the end of the season we had beaten Blountstown twice and it had come down to the district championship and also in the regional, the semifinals, and we fell short,” Sewell said. “But one of the things that hurt us a little bit was our serves, so this year we really preached on serving with a purpose.”

The Bulldogs are a young team with only one senior and a strong junior class. Sewell said what makes this team so special is their competitive edge.

“No matter what sports they’re playing, it doesn’t matter if they’re flipping a coin, they’re always going to be competitive and they’re competitive with one another,” Sewell said. “One of their favorite things is Queen of the Court, and it’s funny to be how competitive and the trash talk they do with one another because all of them hate to lose.”

Liberty County will host nine-time defending state champions and district foe Sneads on Tuesday, September 13, at 7:00 EST.