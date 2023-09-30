BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — The 2023 Class 1A Softball State Champions, Liberty County received their state championship rings on Friday night.

The ceremony took place during halftime of the football game, where the players and coaches received the new bling.

“These kids worked hard,” Liberty County softball head coach Jennifer Sewell said. “They love softball. They’ve played it ever since they were little and they set a goal when they were very young. Each and every one of them wanted to win a state championship and they were able to work together and accomplish this goal.”

Sewell is the head softball and volleyball coach, this ceremony she received her third state ring with two softball state championships and one volleyball state championship.