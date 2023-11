BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County volleyball team stunned top-ranked Blountstown for the second time, earning a Class 1A Region Final victory 3-2 on Tuesday night.

The defending state-champion Bulldogs improved to 21-6 and will await their opponent for the final four in Winter Haven, set to be played on Monday, November 6.

The Tigers finished their season with a record of 22-7.