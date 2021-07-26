Liberty County names Wynn Fletcher as new head baseball coach

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – Liberty County hired Wynn Fletcher to be the new head baseball coach at the school.

Fletcher comes to the Bulldogs from Next Level Academy in Alabama.

He brings 25 years of coaching experience to the team at the high school and college level and made stops at Central Alabama Community College, Faulkner University and Lipscomb University.

At Central Alabama Community College, he led the team to a national title in 2013 and was named the Diamond National Coach Of The Year that season as well.

He takes over a Bulldogs program that went 15-13 under head coach Bryan Normand.