BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County volleyball kept its season alive with a 3-1 win over Sneads in the Class 1A Region Semifinal on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs improved to 20-6 and will visit Blountstown on Tuesday, October 31 in the Class 1A Region 2 Final.

The Pirates finished the season with a 10-14 record.