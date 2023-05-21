BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) —The Liberty County softball team left for state competition in Clermont on Sunday morning.

This is the second year in a row that the Bulldogs are headed to the final four, making the largest run in the area.

As always, the Liberty County faithful gathered at the school to cheer on the Lady Bulldogs as they left Bristol.

“Last year we weren’t satisfied with how it turned out,” Liberty County Head Softball Coach Jennifer Sewell said. “We talked about we know we’re not going to knock on the door, but this year, we’re gonna try to kick it in and finish it.”

The No. 3 Liberty County will face No. 2 Dixie County on Tuesday, May 23 at 1:30 p.m. EST.