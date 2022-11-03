BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County volleyball team is set to play in its first State Semifinal match since 2012, and only the third in its program’s history.

The No. 1 Bulldogs pulled out a 3-1 victory over the nine-time defending state champions Sneads on Tuesday and will host No.4 Willison Friday night in the Final Four.

Liberty County Head Coach Jennifer Sewell said her team would not overlook Williston, but they have no plans of letting the state title trophy leave the Panhandle.

“They know the job’s not done,” Sewell said. “They have been watching whenever I told them, you know, that we got some film on Williston they know they’ve been watching it nonstop again in my room today at lunch wanting to watch it, yesterday were watching it, you know, all day, any time they got a break during the day in between classes when they finished their work. Last night at practice they watched it, they were sending messages of different things, of things we need to be doing and things they see.

“They know business isn’t done yet,” Sewell said. “We talk about we walk into the gym and clocking in. You know, we want to finish on top of the end and we know that we want to keep it in the panhandle, and we want to show people what we’re made of and stay on top.”

The first serve for Liberty County and Williston is set for 5:00 p.m. CST 6:00 p.m. EST on Friday night in Bristol.