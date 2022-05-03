BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County football team has hired Vernon’s Gerald Tranquille as their next head coach.

Tranquille spent six years at Vernon which was his first head coaching position and he led the Yellow Jackets to multiple eight-win seasons and playoff victories.

He also had coaching stints as an assistant in Cairo, Georgia, at Blountstown, Taylor County, and Liberty County before taking over at Vernon.

This hire comes just over three weeks since former head coach Greg Jordan took over the Blountstown position.

Tranquille is a class of 2000 graduate of Liberty County High School and said that this move would be a homecoming.

“It’s a lot of expectation, but also with that comes a lot of support,” Tranquille said. “It’s just overwhelming the amount of love and support that’s been shown to me and my family, and the same thing in Vernon, they took us in and welcomed us and I have nothing but respect and admiration for the people there in Vernon.

“But it’s home, and there’s nothing like home, and they’ve been nothing by supportive and like I said it’s just a dream come true to be able to come back and be back in garnett and gold and be a bulldog.”

With taking over the Liberty County job at the beginning of May, high school football spring practice has already begun and Tranquille said he’s getting right to work.

“Conditioning is going to be a major factor, just getting them out there and running around,” Tranquille said. “I’m going to try to keep things simple offensively and defensively just so we can pin our ears back and play fast. But just building a lot of confidence and trust right now and getting to know these guys, and we’ll spend a lot of time in the summer tweaking some details and stuff like that but right now it’s just getting to build relationships and getting to know them and seeing what they’re capable of.”

The Bulldogs will wrap up their short spring season on May 19, with their jamboree game against Holmes County and Freeport in Bonifay.