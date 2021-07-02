Liberty County hires Terry Smith as new head boys basketball coach

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County Bulldogs have a brand new boys basketball coach and he comes to the team with 37 years of coaching experience on the court.

The Bulldogs have hired Terry Smith to take over the program for this season.

He has over 300 wins as a head coach and over 100 wins as an assistant. He also won championships at 10 different coaching stops.

Most notably, he was an assistant women’s basketball coach at Michigan State. He spent 13 years as a Division II head men’s basketball coach at Grand Valley State University and Lake Superior State.

He coached for six years at the Division III level at Alma College and Finlandia. He also was the head coach of the Holland Blast, a semi-pro basketball team in Michigan.

He’s also been a girl’s and boy’s head basketball coach at different high schools in Michigan, Indiana and Florida.

He also coached some pretty incredible people along the way like Hall of Fame Atlanta Braves pitcher John Smoltz, MLB pitcher Matt Thornton, MVP of the Phillipine Pro Basketball League Eric Menk, South Carolina player Destanni Henderson, Georgia player Steph Paul and Miami player Yasmine Chang.

He’s currently the interim head coach and recruiting coordinator at Ave Maria University in Naples.