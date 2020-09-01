Liberty County football team has a mix of old and new guidance this season

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County Bulldogs have a new head coach in charge, but a familiar face is still on the field with them making for a smooth transition.

Their new head coach Greg Jordan was with Port St. Joe last season and came to the Bulldogs at the beginning of the year. He’s still getting to know his team, seeing them in full pads for the first time on Monday.

“Trying to feel our way through this early in the season as best as we can moving into a new school and all that at the same time and trying to get our football season going at the same time,” Jordan said.

Former Bulldogs head coach Derek Causseaux is still on the team’s coaching staff. Players said he is a mentor to them and they’re glad he is still out on the field in Bristol.

“Now we have the person that’s been with us for the past four years or three years and now we have someone that can take us further as far as knowledge and technicality and I feel like he can take us to the next level,” Liberty County football player Eli Shiver said.

With that coaching combo and a big group of juniors and seniors who have in game experience, players are confident they can end the season better than last year’s 2-8 record.

“I think we can get some more wins this year and better team better atmosphere so I think we’ll be a lot better this year,” Liberty County football player Austin Waller said.

The Bulldogs will host Sneads to open up the season on Friday night. Both teams have decided to adjust the game to make sure everyone gets some playing time, so different groups will play each quarter.

Jordan said the format of the game will be somewhat like this: freshman will play the first quarter, varsity for two quarters, and then the last quarter will be the backups.

“Our first game against Sneads is just gonna be a baseline,” Jordan said. “We don’t have any film of these kids to speak of so they are just starting over. Just getting over the soreness of contact for the first couple of days and then having a game on Friday, so it’s a short turnaround. We’ll hit today and tomorrow and start lighting it up on Wednesday and try and get their legs under them a bit for Friday.”

The game starts at 7:30 ET Friday night.