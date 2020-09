BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB)– The Liberty County football team announced on Thursday that the home game they had scheduled for Friday against Blountstown has been canceled.

According to Bulldogs head coach Greg Jordan, players have been sent home due to COVID-19 contact tracing and low numbers on the team were the main reason for the cancellation.

The team is trying to work through the situation without having to miss two weeks of games.

The school will try to reschedule this game at a later date.