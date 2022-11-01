BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County volleyball team took down Sneads 3-1 in the Class 1A Region Final, ending the Pirates’ streak of nine consecutive state titles on Tuesday night.

Liberty County Head Volleyball Coach Jennifer Sewell said breaking Sneads’ streak has been a long time in the making.

“We just ended a long streak of Sneads,” Sewell said. “A great team, a great program, it means a lot. It’s like David slaying Goliath! My girls are never satisfied. I mean, they go out there in the second set, we came out when the first set, second set, we stumbled a little bit, struggled in serve, receive, hen they battle back that third and fourth set.”

With the win, Liberty County advanced to its first Final Four match since 2012, when they ended up as state runners-up.

The No. 1 Bulldogs improved to 26-2 and will host No. 4 Williston in the State Semifinal match on Friday, November 4.

The Pirates fell to 13-16, putting an end to their 2022 season.