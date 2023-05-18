BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The Liberty County softball team returns to the Class 1A State Semifinals with an experienced roster and loads of confidence.

The Bulldogs (19-8) are heading down to Clermont for their second consecutive year.

Liberty County has had one of the toughest strength of schedules in Class 1A this season and enters the final four undefeated against 1A teams.

With the majority of the roster having been on the final four team last season, Liberty County Head Coach Jennifer Sewell said they’re prepared to make a push at the state title.

“It’s a lot of pressure on you that you’re one of those final four teams in there,” Sewell said. ” They were talking about how nervous they were. I think going there last year will help us out this year. They seem very laid back these past couple of days. But, you know, today they were talking about how they’re so ready to play and they’re just so hyped.”

Liberty County’s volleyball team won the Class 1A volleyball state title in November and has multiple players on the softball team who won a ring.

Coach Sewell is the leader of both the volleyball and softball teams and said it would be incredible to win two championships in one school year.

“To get two rings in a year, you know, even just to get that one, you know, all the hard work, all these kids do, you know, I’m very blessed to be their coach,” Sewell said. “They make me look good. You know, I joke around all the time, they make my job easy at times. Sometimes they make it challenging, but I’m very blessed to be their coach. They’re a fun group.”

Three-seed Liberty County will take on two-seed Dixie County in the Class 1A State Semifinal on Monday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m. EST.