WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Liberty County volleyball team fell to Baker 3-1 in the Class 1A State Semifinal.

The two-seed Bulldogs faced the three-seed Gators on Monday morning. Baker is the same team Liberty County swept last season to win the Class 1A state title back in 2022.

The Bulldogs fell in the first two sets but rallied back to win the third. Liberty County took a quick lead in the fourth set, but ultimately fell 25-23. Baker won 3-1 to advance to the state final match.

“You’ve heard them talk about the fight and drive that they have,” Liberty County head coach Jennifer Sewell said. “They could have easily, very easily tucked their tail after going down two sets, but they thought all the way down to the end.”

A heartbreaking loss for the six seniors on the Bulldogs roster, wrapping up their careers with two district championships, the program’s first state title, and two final-four appearances.

“It just really makes me so proud to be able to play with these amazing girls,” Liberty County senior libero Aubrie Arnold said. “I’m just so happy that I got to play with them these past four years.”

Liberty County finished the season with a record of 21-7.