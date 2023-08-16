BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – The defending state champion Liberty County volleyball team is returning to the court this weekend with the majority of its championship roster.

The Bulldogs swept Baker in the Class 1A State Finals in November, finishing their historic season at 28-2.

Liberty County only graduated one senior, Ella Davis, and will return the majority of their starting lineup and production.

The Dogs return their top two leaders in kills from the 2022 season, Caleigh Peddie (373) and Kara Conyers (184).

They also return their top two leaders in digs, Aubrie Arnold (5.8 d/s) and Ciana Dillmore (2.7 d/s) as well as their leader in blocks, Savannah Creamer (141).

The Bulldogs have transitioned from the underdogs to the team-to-beat in Class 1A but head coach, Jennifer Sewell said they are going to take this season with the same approach.

“Every day we’re going to have our same goals, kind of like we did last year,” Sewell said. “We’re going to practice every day, try to get better at something every game, try to get better at something, and try not to look too far ahead. We know we got some targets on our back and people that are still going to overlook us because they think we aren’t going to be as good as we were last year this year.”

In the past couple of years leading up to the state championship run, Liberty County was known as the young team with quite a bit of potential.

Now the Bulldogs have six seniors with that championship experience, and Coach Sewell said they all want to finish their high school careers with a second ring.

“You get attached to these kids,” Sewell said. “You’re around them for four years, and actually I know a lot of them ever since they were little. It’s hard to believe that those kids are seniors now. This is their senior season and I tell them all the time, ‘It’s your story to write. What do you want the ending to be?’ And that’s what we were huge on last year. I want them to be happy with the way the season ends and be satisfied. Never leave not satisfied.”

Liberty County opens its preseason at Walton High School on Saturday morning. One of the schools they will face is Baker, which will be a rematch of the state finals.