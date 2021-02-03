Liberty County baseball player Austin Waller signs with Andrew College

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – Liberty County’s Austin Waller signed to play baseball at Andrew College on Wednesday.

Waller is a two-sport athlete at the school playing both baseball and football for the Bulldogs. He was even the quarterback of the football team this past season.

He’s been an asset out on the diamond for Liberty County with a .247 batting average and a .383 on-base percentage according to MaxPreps.

He also only got to play in just five games in his junior season due to the pandemic.

Waller gets ready to kick off his senior season with the Bulldogs in a few weeks.