Liberty County baseball player Austin Waller signs with Andrew College

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Fla. (WMBB) – Liberty County’s Austin Waller signed to play baseball at Andrew College on Wednesday.

Waller is a two-sport athlete at the school playing both baseball and football for the Bulldogs. He was even the quarterback of the football team this past season.

He’s been an asset out on the diamond for Liberty County with a .247 batting average and a .383 on-base percentage according to MaxPreps.

He also only got to play in just five games in his junior season due to the pandemic.

Waller gets ready to kick off his senior season with the Bulldogs in a few weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

NBA Stats

Don't Miss

Big Game Bound
February 07 2021 05:30 pm