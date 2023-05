CLERMONT, Fla. (WMBB) – The No. 3 seed Liberty County softball team took down No. 2 seed Dixie County 6-2 in the Class 1A State Semifinal Monday afternoon.

The Bulldogs led the majority of the contest and a Cha’miya Williams two-run homer in the top of the seventh helped secure the victory.

Liberty County improved to 20-8 and will face No. 1 seed Branford in the Class 1A State Championship game on Tuesday, May 23, at 4:00 p.m. EST.