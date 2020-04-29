Legendary Rutherford football coach Steve Hardin passes away

Steve Hardin (second from left) with players.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Legendary Rutherford football coach Steve Hardin passed away Wednesday morning.

When you look up the word “coach” in a dictionary, you might see Steve Hardin’s name under it.

Hardin was a football coach that made stops at Delray Beach Atlantic, Florida State University, Lincoln, Rutherford, Bolles and St. Augustine. He coached football for five decades.

Coach Hardin left his mark on so many people in Springfield, but especially Bozeman head football coach Jason Griffin, who played under Hardin the first year he coached the Rams and coached under him as well.

“When your in a room full of coaches and somebody says ‘coach’ and all the coaches know who you are talking about, your a special coach. That was Coach Hardin,” Griffin said.

He was probably best known in Bay County for his amazing coaching career at Rutherford High School. Hardin coached the Rams for 14 years from 1991 to 2004.

Before Hardin got there, the Rams just couldn’t win.

“We were 0-21, the longest losing streak in the state of Florida at the time,” Griffin said.

That changed once Hardin took the job there in 1991.

“Is he crazy? Why is he coming to Rutherford to be with a bunch of losers?” Griffin said.

In 14 years, he had a record of 122-43 with the Rams and led them to 10 district championships, 11 state playoff appearances, and two state final appearances.

“Coach Hardin was the Yoda of football coaches,” Griffin said. “I would be absolutely untruthful if I said that pretty much on a daily basis I don’t use some sort of method or thing he would do.”

The Rams went from not winning a game to seven-straight winning seasons, all thanks to Coach Hardin.

However, Hardin not only changed lives on the football field, but off as well.

“He saved a lot of lives. Football is a way to get a kid from where he came from to give him an opportunity to go somewhere. And I’m that kid,” Griffin said. “I owe a great deal of gratitude to Coach Hardin myself and I’ll never forget that.”

Hardin’s legacy as a coach will continue to live on in Bay County and inspire others

“The mark that he made on a group of people that were really downtrodden,”Griffin said. “You weren’t really proud of being of Rutherford Ram until Steve got there. When the football team starting winning, it permeated through the entire community. You saw the entire community come together.”

“The difference he made for the community and a group of people, you just can’t put a value on it about how amazing and how special it was for the people who lived in that community and before he got there to after he did. It’s impossible to put into words.”

News clipping on Hardin. Photo Courtesy: Ty Steele

All three of Hardin’s sons, Blake, Matt and Randy, quarterbacked under their dad and each was a Florida Dairy Farmer Player of the Year for his classification. They also made it in the state’s Top 20 in passing yardage for their high school careers.