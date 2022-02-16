SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – After 40 years of coaching at two different high schools, South Walton’s Hall of Fame girl’s basketball coach Kevin Craig has officially retired.

Craig announced prior to the 2021-2022 season that it would be his final year coaching. His final team finished 21-4 and reached the 4A Regional Finals.

He spent 22 years coaching at Fort Walton Beach, where he won two state titles, before spending his final 18 seasons with South Walton where he won one more.

Craig was inducted into the Hall of Fame with the FHSAA, the Florida Association of Coaches and the All Sports Association.

Despite his incredible career, Craig doesn’t want to be remembered for his accomplishments, but rather the effect he had on all of his players.

“People see me coach and they say this guy is crazy he’s a lunatic what’s his problem,” Craig said. “But those who know me or get to know me to know that I care about the kids, it’s always my number one priority, remember me that I cared about the girls as people and not basketball players first.”