Last wrestler George Mulligan ever coached wins weight class in Memorial Tournament

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– The Inaugural George Mulligan Memorial Tournament was held at Bay High over the weekend. Rutherford’s Xavier Stillgess was the last wrestler to ever be coached by Mulligan.

“I wish he was still here but you just got to live another day or wrestle another match,” Stillgess said.

Mulligan saw Stillgess at a Wewahitchka Gator Brawl and saw something in the wrestler. He then began coaching the Ram. Stillgess had dinner with the Mulligan family and learned moves from the legendary coach the night before his sudden passing in 2018.

Stillgess honored Mulligan by taking first place in his weight class.

“I’m sure he would smile at me and tell me I did a great job and how proud of me he is,” Stillgess said.