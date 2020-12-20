Lady Marlins alumni game raises money for Megan Pettis memorial scholarship

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Arnold girls soccer team held its annual alumni game on Saturday at Pete Edwards Field. The game is a fundraiser for the Megan Pettis Memorial Scholarship.

Pettis was killed in a Panama City shooting in 2013. All money raised from the event will go toward the scholarship that’s awarded in her honor. Click here for a link to the scholarship application.

“It’s wonderful, parents and boosters and the girls some of whom knew her, it’s something that they want to do also I think, and it’s great fun too… we greatly appreciate everyone’s participation,” Megan Pettis’s stepfather Erik Cobb said.

Although the game was just a fun way to raise support for the scholarship, the alumni won 4-3 after penalty kicks.