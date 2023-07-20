PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast Women’s Basketball team is entering its third year under Head Coach Rory Kuhn with championship aspirations.

The Commodores will see a massive loss in production, with seven sophomores finishing up their two years of eligibility.

Gulf Coast will return only two players who played significant minutes last season, and two who spent their entire season sidelined due to injury.

Coach Kuhn said he has filled up 10 of the 12 scholarship roster spots at this point in the summer.

He heavily recruited the international landscape, with two incoming players from Canada, one from England and another from Mali. The Commodores will also bring in an NCAA D1 transfer from Houston.

Coach Kuhn said the talent will be very strong and is hoping the injuries stay far away from this roster this upcoming season.

“Last year, we had a lot of time and unfortunately we got bit by the injury bug,” Kuhn said. “And then this year, so far nobody’s injured yet, but I’ve got the whole summer, and having ten players with two scholarships left with about a month to go before school starts is a pretty good position.

“So kind of from all over a mix of international mix of some high school mixing and D1 transfer and you know, put it all together in a pot and make a team out of it. So that’s kind of what we’re doing.”

The Commodores will be returning star point guard Aleighya Bartholomew who averaged 13.2 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game, and was named all-state.

Gulf Coast was ranked No. 1 in the nation for some of the 2022-2023 season. They reached the Sweet 16 of the NJCAA tourament before falling in heartbreaking fashion off a buzzer beater.