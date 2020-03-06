Lady Commodores moving on to state semifinals with win over Florida Southwestern

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast women’s basketball team is moving on the FCSAA Region VIII Tournament semifinals after a 73-64 win over Florida SouthWestern.

The Lady Commodores were a little familiar with this team as they took them on back in the beginning of the season and won.

Gulf Coast led at the end of every quarter, shooting about 44 percent. Even though the Commodores turned the ball over 15 times, the Buccaneers turned it over more as Gulf Coast had 10 steals in the game.

D’Asia Gregg led the team with 26 points, six rebounds and two steals. Naomi Mbandu added 20 points to that.

Gulf Coast head women’s basketball coach Roonie Scovel said it’s all about getting the ball to the shooter who’s hot at the time.

“This is a team that does understand that whoever’s got the hot hand, we talk about that all the time, get it to them. Naomi early had the hot hand hitting the long range,” Scovel said. “Then it was somebody else, then we hit the post. We had some pretty diverse scoring tonight, I was impressed with how we played. I thought everybody played their role.”

The Lady Commodores will take on Miami Dade on Friday at 6 p.m. in the state tournament semifinals.